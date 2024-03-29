10 Dead as Passenger Taxi Skids off Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban

An accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today has left 10 people dead. A passenger taxi traveling from Jammu to Srinagar lost control and skidded off the road, plunging into a deep gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban district. Early reports unfortunate confirm that 10 passengers lost their lives in the accident, while others sustained injuries.

The ill-fated taxi was on its routine route between Jammu and Srinagar when the accident occurred this morning. Emergency responders have rushed to the crash site after receiving the news. Police, SDRF and local rescue teams have launched operations, given the remote location of the accident spot.