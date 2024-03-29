Search
SportsIPLHow Mentorship from Cricket Greats is Helping Young SRH Star Abhishek Sharma...
SportsIPL

How Mentorship from Cricket Greats is Helping Young SRH Star Abhishek Sharma Improve

By: Northlines

Date:

Abhishek Sharma has made heads turn in 2024 with his blistering batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old smashed the fastest fifty for SRH in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians, scoring a whirlwind 63 runs. However, he was equally criticized for the shot that led to his dismissal by mentor Yuvraj Singh.

Nonetheless, behind Sharma's blossoming talent lie valuable guidance from stalwarts of the game. Yuvraj Singh has taken the youngster under his wings, working tirelessly to refine his skills. The former all-rounder ensures Sharma trains with him in various cities to maximize off-season training. Likewise, West Indian legend Brian Lara is also regularly imparting wisdom to Sharma over calls.

Lara and Yuvraj's mentorship have worked wonders in elevating Sharma's game. Two years ago on Yuvraj's advice, he continued bowling spin despite initial plans to quit it – adding value through his dual skills. With Lara and Yuvraj's coaching, Sharma has transformed his fitness standards too; waking by 4 AM for rigorous daily routines.

The results are evident in his stellar 2022 IPL season, where Sharma scored 426 runs as SRH opener. Though inconsistent last year, he regained form in Mushtaq Ali Trophy – notching 485 runs to lead 's victory. Sharma credits his mentor-duo for these advances and aims to win matches in all departments under their guidance.

Sharma's father fondly remembers meeting his childhood icon Sachin Tendulkar, who recognized his son's talent. Such encouragement from legends shows Abhishek is on the right path. With solid support from coaches like Yuvraj and Lara, he hopes to cement his place in the Indian team soon.

Previous article
Riyan Parag’s career-best 84 and tight bowling hand Rajasthan Royals a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Riyan Parag’s career-best 84 and tight bowling hand Rajasthan Royals a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals

Northlines Northlines -
Riyan Parag shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals...

Samson’s Royals take on Pant’s Capitals in another thriller

Northlines Northlines -
The action in IPL 2024 continues tonight as Sanju...

Bijay Chhetri from Chennaiyin FC Joins Colon FC in Latin America

Northlines Northlines -
22-year-old Bijay Chhetri from Manipur began his footballing career...

Ex-cricketers question Hardik Pandya’s tactics and captaincy as Mumbai Indians suffer consecutive defeats in IPL 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Pandya's strategies leave Smith puzzled; Pathan questions all-rounder's ordinary...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Riyan Parag’s career-best 84 and tight bowling hand Rajasthan Royals a...

Missing girl from Reasi recovered within 2 days: Police

PM Modi arriving in J&K for 3rd time this year