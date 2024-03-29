How Mentorship from Cricket Greats is Helping Young SRH Star Abhishek Sharma Improve

Abhishek Sharma has made heads turn in IPL 2024 with his blistering batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old smashed the fastest fifty for SRH in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians, scoring a whirlwind 63 runs. However, he was equally criticized for the shot that led to his dismissal by mentor Yuvraj Singh.

Nonetheless, behind Sharma's blossoming talent lie valuable guidance from stalwarts of the game. Yuvraj Singh has taken the youngster under his wings, working tirelessly to refine his skills. The former India all-rounder ensures Sharma trains with him in various cities to maximize off-season training. Likewise, West Indian legend Brian Lara is also regularly imparting wisdom to Sharma over calls.

Lara and Yuvraj's mentorship have worked wonders in elevating Sharma's game. Two years ago on Yuvraj's advice, he continued bowling spin despite initial plans to quit it – adding value through his dual skills. With Lara and Yuvraj's coaching, Sharma has transformed his fitness standards too; waking by 4 AM for rigorous daily routines.

The results are evident in his stellar 2022 IPL season, where Sharma scored 426 runs as SRH opener. Though inconsistent last year, he regained form in Mushtaq Ali Trophy – notching 485 runs to lead Punjab's victory. Sharma credits his mentor-duo for these advances and aims to win matches in all departments under their guidance.

Sharma's father fondly remembers meeting his childhood icon Sachin Tendulkar, who recognized his son's talent. Such encouragement from legends shows Abhishek is on the right path. With solid support from coaches like Yuvraj and Lara, he hopes to cement his place in the Indian team soon.