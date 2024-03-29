Search
Riyan Parag’s career-best 84 and tight bowling hand Rajasthan Royals a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals

Riyan Parag shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in high-scoring thriller

The Royals posted a competitive total of 180/6 riding on a career-best 84 by young Riyan Parag. In response, DC fell short by 12 runs despite David Warner's valiant 51.

Riyan Parag was promoted to the key no.4 position by Rajasthan Royals and he made the most of the opportunity. The 22-year-old played responsibly and chose the right moments to accelerate. He smashed the Delhi bowling attack all around the park, hitting 6 fours and 5 sixes in his 45-ball 84.

Parag stitched crucial partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer to help RR put up a competitive total. DC got early breakthroughs dismissing Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal cheaply but Parag steadied the ship and went on to record his best score.

In reply, DC got off to a flying start as opener David Warner continued his red-hot form. He added 62 runs for the 2nd wicket with Rishabh Pant but DC lost quick wickets in the middle overs. South African pacer Nandre Burger was the star with the ball for RR, dismissing Mitch Marsh and Ricky Bhui cheaply.

DC captain Pant also fell in the 14th over leaving his team at a tricky 114/4. Warner kept DC in the hunt with a valiant 51 but once he got out in the 19th over, the required run rate climbed up. Avesh Khan held his nerves brilliantly in the last over bowling yorkers and variations as DC fell 12 runs short.

The win rides Rajasthan Royals to the top 4 positions in the points table after winning 3 out of 5 matches while DC suffered their second consecutive loss. Man of the match Riyan Parag played a captain's knock to script RR's thrilling victory.

Missing girl from Reasi recovered within 2 days: Police
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

