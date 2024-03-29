Search
Missing girl from Reasi recovered within 2 days: Police

Tawi, Mar 28: The district police Reasi recovered an 18-year-old girl from Kalakote area of Rajouri, who was missing from Chasana area and subsequently united her with the family.

The recovery was made after a special team was constituted by SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma.

According to a report, father of missing daughter from Chasana lodged a written complaint in Police Station Chasana on March 25 that his daughter is missing and even after hectic efforts they haven't been able to trace her.

SSP Reasi constituted a special team to trace out the missing girl at the earliest. Enquiries from the family, relatives and friends gave sufficient clues of the missing girl and accordingly sources of police were activated,” the district police spokesman said.

“After meticulous track-following, with the help of technical team and consistent hectic efforts, team of Police Station Chassana zeroed upon the location of the girl at Kalakote District Rajouri,” the official added.

Police said that the team headed by SHO Chassana Inspector Ranjeet Rao raided at different locations and recovered the missing girl.

After completing all the legal formalities the missing girl was reunited with her family. All family, relatives and community people expressed gratitude to Police for sincere efforts in searching and recovering the missing women.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

