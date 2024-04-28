back to top
JKDMA issues avalanche warning For 4 Kashmir districts
JKDMA issues avalanche warning For 4 Kashmir districts

The and Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has put residents in four districts of Kashmir on high alert regarding avalanche risks over the next 24 hours. An advisory issued on Sunday stated that a medium danger avalanche level is likely to occur above 3,000 meters in the districts of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal.

People living in these mountainous areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone locations until further notice. With winter bringing heavy snowfall to the region, avalanche risks tend to increase substantially at higher altitudes. The JKDMA has urged locals to exercise extreme caution above the 3,000 meter mark for their own safety.

In the event of an emergency situation or natural disaster, residents can contact the JKDMA directly on 112 for immediate assistance and aid. As the official coordinating body for disaster response, the authority works to forecast dangers and provide timely warnings to protect citizen lives. Their latest alert is a crucial reminder for those residing in or traveling through elevated zones of the four districts over the next day.

Adhering to such directives can go a long way in avoiding potential harm. With climate change impacts documented in increased avalanche activity as well, it has become more important than ever for mountain communities to stay aware of alerts and advisories regarding their region. The JKDMA will continue monitoring conditions closely to issue updates accordingly.

Just 8% Of Women Candidates In First Two Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls
NTA To Announce Details Of Examination Centre For CUET-UG By May 5
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

