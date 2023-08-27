Three LeT associates apprehended, grenades Seized

Srinagar, Aug 26: Security forces on Saturday arrested three militant associates of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) during separate operations and recovered grenades in Kupwara district.

Police said in a significant joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with the LeT in Kupwara.

The operation also led to the recovery of five hand grenades, of Pakistan and China origin, from the suspects.

Acting on credible information, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army 28 RR launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individuals in Kupwara, police said.

The individuals were traced to be moving towards village Shatmuqam, with instructions received from LeT commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool, originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in PoK, they said.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara. The security forces successfully nabbed the suspects as they attempted to flee.

Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from the apprehended individuals.

“Initial investigations suggest that the duo had been given the assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers”, police added .

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This operation stands as a remarkable success for the security forces, thwarting a potentially grave terrorist incident in the Lolab valley, Police said.

In another separate incident, Kupwara Police along with 47 RR ( Bihar) acting on reliable information established a joint checkpoint in the general area of Dragmullah Shalpora. This resulted in the interception of a vehicle bearing registration number JK05E-0335.

Upon searching the vehicle, one hand grenade was found concealed beneath the left front seat. The individual, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan, was promptly apprehended and taken into custody.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Kupwara.