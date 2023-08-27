CRPF inducts WhAP vehicle to boosts operational capabilities in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 26: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has become the first force in the country to induct the “Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform” (WhAP) vehicle to enhance its operational capabilities in the Kashmir valley.

The highly technology gadgets equipped vehicle has been designed to run on any terrain including water, road and muddy conditions easily, Deputy Commandant of CRPF Hish Pal told media persons in Srinagar after the inauguration of the armoured vehicle.

The CRPF Deputy Commandant said “this is the first Indian vehicle which is capable of moving on any kind of terrain. It is a Bullet proof, mine proof, equipped with automatic system and Central Tyre inflation System.

The vehicle is also equipped with a grenade launcher, rocket launcher and tear smoke launcher at the top and this has been built with the heaviest technology to sustain any kind of shock, he added.

Keeping in view of the operational duties of CRPF, the vehicle has also been equipped with the technology of Vehicle Discharge and Development Establishment (VDDE) and Data Advance System Limited (DASL), he said.

Pal said the weight of the vehicle is 24 tons, 8 meter in length and 3 meters in breadth.

The vehicle is capable of moving in the water at a speed of 8-10 km and on road it can move at 140 km per hour, he added.

Indian Army had inducted the WhAP vehicles in Ladakh in the eastern sector in 2022.