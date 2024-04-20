back to top
The disturbing final message of the man who self-immolated during Trump's NYC trial

On April 19th, a shocking act of self-immolation took place near the Manhattan courthouse where the highly publicized fraud trial of former President Donald Trump was underway. 34-year old Max Azzarello, an investigative researcher from Florida, set himself ablaze on the streets and uttered disturbing final words before succumbing to his injuries that have left many questioning the motivations behind such a desperate act.

Who was Max Azzarello and what disturbing ‘truth' was he trying to expose through this horrific act of protest? According to onlookers and media reports, Azzarello had a history of speaking out about concerning allegations he claimed to have uncovered through extensive research. In pamphlets distributed at the scene, he described uncovering a ‘scariest and most foolish story in history' that revealed an ‘apocalyptic fascist world coup' by totalitarian forces, including within our own government.

While such claims may seem like wild conspiracy theories to some, Azzarello insisted they could be proven through further investigation of materials he cited. In his final statement before setting himself ablaze, he warned “We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.” He urged others to delve deeper into these ‘disturbing truths' of a ‘post-truth America.'

Eyewitnesses reported Azzarello poured gasoline on himself and began distributing pamphlets to Trump supporters before erupting into flames in a nearby park. Medical responders rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the world questioning what could drive a man to such a tragic end. While the motivations behind such an extreme act may never be fully understood, Azzarello's final words have left many pondering the ‘disturbing insights' he believed he uncovered and strove to expose through this horrifying last stand.

