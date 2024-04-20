back to top
Zelensky Calls on NATO to Prove Ukraine’s Status as an Ally by Boosting Defence Support

By: Northlines

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea to NATO ministers on Friday, urging them to strengthen military support for his country's battle against Russian aggression. Addressing the ministers in Brussels via video link, Zelensky questioned whether NATO considers Ukraine as a true ally or not.

Highlighting how Ukraine is defending itself from Russian attacks without adequate air defenses, Zelensky asked NATO to supply at least seven additional air defence systems to help address this shortcoming. He noted that stronger air protection can significantly change the course of the conflict and save countless lives. The president's comments came hours after deadly Russian drone and missile strikes across various Ukrainian regions, including in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk area where eight people perished.

Zelensky compared Western efforts to shield Israel from Iranian threats to the situation in Ukraine. He argued that NATO could do more to assist Ukraine in warding off relentless Russian bombardments. The president emphasized that without sustained support, Ukraine lacks the means to counter Russia's continuing air superiority and raging missile and drone terrorism. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured of fresh announcements regarding air defenses for Ukraine in the near future.

According to Ukraine's defense intelligence, one of the long-range Russian bombers behind the missile strikes was shot down for the first time as it returned to base after the attacks. However, the wreckage crashed over southwestern Russia's Stavropol region instead, with conflicting reports on the number of pilots killed or injured.

As winter sets in, Zelensky called for urgent decisions on a long-pending huge US military aid package to prevent delays in receiving critical weapons. With Russia unrelentingly targeting Ukrainian cities, strengthened security cooperation with NATO remains crucial to defend democracy and global stability.

