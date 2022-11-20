Suspected Drone Detected Near Jammu Airport; Security Agencies Issue High Alert

JAMMU, Nov 20: A suspected drone was detected by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radars near Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, following which an alert has been sounded in the city. The security forces have been put on high alert after the suspected drone detection.

According to the preliminary information, the drone movement was at a 2-kilometre aerial distance in the area where the ATC radars detected it. Subsequently, an alert was sounded after the drone’s detection.

An alert has also been issued for the Jammu Airport and the Indian Air Force station near the airport. It is pertinent to mention that two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a drone at the IAF base in Jammu last year on June 26 wherein two IAF personnel sustained minor injuries.