Sonam Kapoor stuns in relaxed orange midi dress at Mumbai event

Sonam Kapoor recently grabbed attention for her flawless sartorial sense at a high-profile event in Mumbai. The fashion aficionado embraced minimal elegance in a relaxed fit burnt orange midi that should be on every closet list this season.

Pictures shared on the actor's social media gave fans and fashion enthusiasts plenty to talk about. Sonam was seen radiating charm in the collared sleeve midi featuring patch pockets and pleating details. She let the simple yet impactful dress be the highlight by keeping her accessories and makeup subtle yet striking.

Brown strappy flats, a waist belt and tailored sunnies provided the finishing touches. Warm nude lips and styled low bun lent effortless glamour. Sonam credited sister Rhea Kapoor and celebrity stylist Abhilasha Devnani for coordinating the winning look.

Her pictures garnered praise from followers for the summer-perfect ensemble and minimal chic vibes. Sonam left onlookers inspired to recreate the ensemble that mixed comfort with on-trend appeal. The event saw the who's who of Mumbai in attendance as a global luxury brand launched its new store.

Sonam continues to set style benchmarks with her flair for elegant silhouettes and understated glamour. This latest look is yet another example of her ability to make a fashion statement through quality, cut and subtle details. The effortless aesthetic serves major weekender wardrobe inspo this season.