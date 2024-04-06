PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Apr 6: On the 44th foundation day of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the party's electoral prospects in the next Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party members, he highlighted BJP's achievements over the last decade and development-centric governance at the Centre and state levels.



Modi said BJP has eradicated the culture of corruption, casteism and vote-bank politics that dominated India for decades. Clean and transparent governance has ensured development reaches all sections of society without discrimination. Schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have improved millions of lives.



Under the leadership of Modi, BJP has established itself as the nation's preferred party through its commitment to national values and vision for a strong, progressive India. It is the only party that can fulfill the aspirations of youth and steer the country successfully in the 21th century.



The prime minister affirmed that strong public support will give BJP another term to build on progress made so far. As the head of NDA, an alliance reflecting India's diversity, it will continue prioritizing development while respecting regional needs.



Experts say BJP is frontrunner to retain power due to its astounding successes in previous elections. From just two seats in 1984, the party rose meteorically under stalwarts like Vajpayee and Advani. Modi then delivered the first single-party majority in three decades in 2014, followed by an even bigger mandate in 2019.