Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get candid about professional hurdles and triumphant comeback on popular talk show

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran actors reminisce struggles of comeback at popular talk show

The recent episode of the highly popular talk show ‘The Great Conversation’ saw legendary actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol opening up about their long journey back into films after years away from the spotlight. In an emotional moment, Sunny spoke about the difficulties faced by their family in reigniting their careers despite persistent efforts.

Reflecting on the past few decades, Sunny thanked viewers for standing by them through ups and downs. He stated that while they tried exploring different avenues, things didn’t fall into place for a long time. It was only recently that projects like their father Dharmendra’s romantic drama and Sunny’s much-awaited sequel struck a profound chord with audiences.

The respected thespian shed light on how skepticism surrounded their new works. He mentioned facing skepticism for Gadar 2 considering its genre and his experience level. However, crowds roundly endorsed the films and reestablished the family’s star power. Bobby’s lauded performance in a big ticket film was also widely praised.

Both actors acknowledged fans played a key role in shattering industry perceptions. Significant box office success and acclaim for their recent outings demonstrated public affection remains undimmed despite years away. The brothers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception restoring their confidence.

The honest conversation offered new perspectives on the journey of These veteran talents amid an evolving field. As their fame was hard-earned over decades, viewers ensured their talents will continue inspiring new generations.

