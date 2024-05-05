Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur expressing his longing for her time amid her busy work commitments

Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur's reaction to her busy work schedule

Kareena Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most talented and busiest actresses, recently spoke about striking a balance between her professional responsibilities and personal life as a mother. The Jab We Met star shared how her elder son Taimur expresses his longing for more time with her when she is away for work commitments.

In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about her appointment as the new National Ambassador for UNICEF India. She emphasized the importance of teaching her sons Taimur and Jeh the values of respect and gender equality from a young age. The actress also took the opportunity to open up about some heartfelt conversations she has had with Taimur regarding her frequent work trips.

Kareena revealed that on days when she needs to travel out of town for assignments, Taimur tells her “I want to be with you”. She says he specifically mentions going to Delhi and Dubai for work and complains that she is always away. In response, Kareena ensures she explains to Taimur about the significance of her job as well. She promises to make up for the lost time once back and that her work does not mean she loves him any less.

The busy star feels it is crucial for her boys to understand both parents have professional commitments that call them away at times. However, she and Saif always make family a top priority. Kareena credits Saif for instilling the values of respect, love and equality in their parenting. She believes observing their relationship dynamics will help Taimur and Jeh interact with empathy and care as they grow up.

Kareena is geared up for the release of her upcoming film Crew co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. While juggling twin duties as a star and mother, she remains dedicated to spreading important societal messages through her work and personal life.