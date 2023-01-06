SIU raids relatives of 8 militants in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 05 (KNO): The State Investigation Unit

(SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at

multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with

a case regarding militant activities in the area.

The raids were carried out in a an under investigation

case of Police Station Kupwara registered vide FIR

number 276/2022 under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A,

122,123 IPC & sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)

Act, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal

Manhas said that the crackdown on militant elements

operating within the district and those from Pakistan is a

step towards dismantling the militant ecosystem working

in the valley.

The searches were conducted in the residential houses

of suspected relatives of some eight (8) militants, who

have crossed LoC illegally and joined militant ranks and

are affiliated with outfits like HM, LeT and JeM etc, it

said.

“As per initial investigations, these militants have been

found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating

infiltration of militants, supplying arms and ammunition in

addition to using of Cyber space in radicalising Kashmiri

youths to join militant ranks besides raising funds for

militancy activities,” police said.

The searches were conducted at Hyhama, Kralpora,

Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after

search warrants were obtained from the designated

Court.

“During the searches, vital evidences including mobile

phones and other materials have been seized which are

relevant for investigation of the case for corroborating

the role of these persons in perpetuation of militancy.

With the investigation at its initial stages, more searches

shall be carried in due course of time.”