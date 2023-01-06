SIU raids relatives of 8 militants in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 05 (KNO): The State Investigation Unit
(SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at
multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with
a case regarding militant activities in the area.
The raids were carried out in a an under investigation
case of Police Station Kupwara registered vide FIR
number 276/2022 under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A,
122,123 IPC & sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)
Act, a police spokesman said in a statement.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal
Manhas said that the crackdown on militant elements
operating within the district and those from Pakistan is a
step towards dismantling the militant ecosystem working
in the valley.
The searches were conducted in the residential houses
of suspected relatives of some eight (8) militants, who
have crossed LoC illegally and joined militant ranks and
are affiliated with outfits like HM, LeT and JeM etc, it
said.
“As per initial investigations, these militants have been
found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating
infiltration of militants, supplying arms and ammunition in
addition to using of Cyber space in radicalising Kashmiri
youths to join militant ranks besides raising funds for
militancy activities,” police said.
The searches were conducted at Hyhama, Kralpora,
Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after
search warrants were obtained from the designated
Court.
“During the searches, vital evidences including mobile
phones and other materials have been seized which are
relevant for investigation of the case for corroborating
the role of these persons in perpetuation of militancy.
With the investigation at its initial stages, more searches
shall be carried in due course of time.”