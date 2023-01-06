Mushroom Magic: Latest technological interventions to diversify Agri sector

Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: Agricultural diversification is key

to reduce the risk in farming activities and the J&K

Government is constantly employing latest technological

interventions to diversify agriculture sector across

Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushroom cultivation is one important tool in not only

enhancing agricultural income of the farming community

but also securing it against rising changes in climate and

soil resources.

With this in mind, the Government of J&K is

implementing a full-fledged project on ‘Promotion of

Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation’ (PRYMC) across

the UT. The project to be implemented at a cost of

around Rs 42 Cr over the next three years by the

Agriculture Production Department of J&K will increase

the production of Mushrooms by 3.5 times and

revolutionise Mushroom Cultivation here. The project will

also increase employment generation by 3 times and

more than 768 new enterprises are also being created in

the process to ensure sustainability of the interventions.

“Mushroom farming generates revenue and helps to

reduce poverty. The production of mushrooms creates a

significant amount of direct and indirect employment

opportunities in the fields of cultivation and marketing,

as well as providing opportunities for processing

businesses and labour-intensive management”, said

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production

Department, Atal Dulloo.

He added that Mushroom farming requires little capital,

little technical expertise, and it is even possible to grow

mushrooms indoors on a small scale and easily earn a

high return on investment. He further said that women

can grow mushrooms in their homes with little

investment and as a result, mushroom farming not only

gives rural women more power but also fights poverty at

its source.

‘Promotion of Round the Year Mushroom Cultivation' is

one among the 29 projects, which were approved by the

Jammu and Kashmir administration after being

recommended by the UT Level Apex Committee for

holistic development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors in

UT of J&K. The prestigious committee is headed by Dr

Mangala Rai, Former DG ICAR and has other luminaries

in the field of Agriculture, Planning, Statistics &

Administration like Shri Ashok Dalwai, CEO NRAA, Dr.

P. K Joshi, Secretary, NAAS, Dr. Prabhat Kumar,

Horticulture Commissioner MOA & FW, Dr. H. S Gupta,

Former Director, IARI, Sh. Atal Dulloo IAS, Financial

Commissioner (Addl Chief Secretary) APD apart from

the Vice Chancellors of the twin Agriculture Universities

of the UT.

“Mushroom is an important cottage industry in rural

areas. It leads to economic betterment of small &

marginal farmers, landless laborers, and women. Being

a cash crop it is a good means of generating

employment opportunities for youth of the UT”, said

Director Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Jammu, K.K

Sharma, who is implementing the project in collaboration

with SKUAST.

He added that lack of availability of pasteurized compost

& unorganized market were the major constraints in

mushroom production and this project is going to

address them in a significant way.

Under the project 26 pasteurized compost making units,

10 spawn production labs and 72 controlled conditioned

cropping rooms (2000 bags capacity), will be

established in the span of three years. For the promotion

of mushroom cultivation in non-traditional areas, 1.5 lakh

subsidized pasteurised compost bags will be distributed

among mushroom growers. Women empowerment

through establishment of 300 women Self Help Groups

(WSHGs) will be undertaken.

The project also focuses on value addition of the

perishable commodity through creation of four canning

units and distribution of 60 solar dryers among

mushroom growers. In addition to this, an amount of Rs

2.1 Crs has been earmarked for research and

development. Under this emphasis will also be laid on

promotion of medicinal mushrooms and introduction of

new strains of mushrooms. It will also have specific

emphasis on standardization of locally available

substrates and documentation of conditions for their

optimal growth.

All in all, the mushroom sector in J&K is about to witness

a resurgence in the form of unprecedented institutional

and capital support which will boost production,

productivity as well as export of mushrooms from the

UT.