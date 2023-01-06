Governance impact assessment in J&K may face delay

Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: A consortium of key institutions

will undertake an impact assessment study on the

overall governance scenario in Jammu & Kashmir Union

Territory. However, the good initiative taken by the Chief

Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has yet to take wings

even after the decision was taken six weeks back.

An official record note reveals that J&K’s Chief

Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta informed the committee of

secretaries (CoS) meeting on November 21, 2022 that

during his meeting with directors of Indian Institute of

Technology, Indian Institute of Management and All

India Institute of Medical Sciences, it was decided that

an independent assessment of changes in the

functioning of the government is required to be

undertaken. “It was decided in the meeting that

consortium of IIT/IIM/AIIMS shall undertake “impact

assessment study” on the overall governance scenario

in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads minutes of the CoS

meeting.

Initially, the study was to be completed within a period of

6-8 weeks, the record note further suggests. However,

the line departments though are intimated to furnish the

details, the final submission has been yet under process

and may take more time.

In the meeting, the CS directed for constitution of a

committee for submission of data for the study.

“The chief secretary directed a committee under

secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring

Department with representatives of major departments

be constituted for providing data as may be sought for

the study,” the record note further reveals.