Governance impact assessment in J&K may face delay

Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: A consortium of key institutions
will undertake an impact assessment study on the
overall governance scenario in Jammu & Kashmir Union
Territory. However, the good initiative taken by the Chief
Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has yet to take wings
even after the decision was taken six weeks back.
An official record note reveals that J&K’s Chief
Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta informed the committee of
secretaries (CoS) meeting on November 21, 2022 that
during his meeting with directors of Indian Institute of
Technology, Indian Institute of Management and All
India Institute of Medical Sciences, it was decided that
an independent assessment of changes in the
functioning of the government is required to be
undertaken. “It was decided in the meeting that
consortium of IIT/IIM/AIIMS shall undertake “impact
assessment study” on the overall governance scenario
in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads minutes of the CoS
meeting.
Initially, the study was to be completed within a period of
6-8 weeks, the record note further suggests. However,
the line departments though are intimated to furnish the
details, the final submission has been yet under process
and may take more time.
In the meeting, the CS directed for constitution of a
committee for submission of data for the study.
“The chief secretary directed a committee under
secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring
Department with representatives of major departments
be constituted for providing data as may be sought for
the study,” the record note further reveals.