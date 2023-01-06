Formulate District Capex Plan 2023-24 by Feb 15:CS

Jammu Tawi, January 05: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today
impressed upon all the Departments to assist and aid each other in
implementation of government policies for optimal results.
He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Administrative
Secretaries, Divisional and District Administration to review the pace and
progress of developmental works and budget expenditure in the UT of
J&K.
Dr Mehta enquired from each of the officers the Departments and
Districts wise completion of works during the year. He noted that each
department should help other departments so that the government
works as one unit and achieves its targets in time and implements its
policies smoothly. He expressed that each of the officers in any
department should own the responsibility of being a catalyst in furthering
the government policies and schemes. He stated that all of us should
work with the right frame of mind to achieve better results in a time-
bound manner.
The Chief Secretary directed the DCs to take the process of plan
formation in their hands well on time so that the necessary tendering of
works is achieved before the onset of the month of May. He stated that
the fund releases would normally be made in the first week of April itself
for all Departments and they should be fully geared to change the work
culture. He further told them that the tentative plan size for financial year
2023-24 would be communicated to them after 15th of this month and
their respective plans should be ready by the middle of February this
year with due consultation with the stakeholders.
He emphasized that the demand for wage employment and Self
Employment must be saturated in each Panchayat and town and
designated Prabhari Officers shall be responsible for the same. He
remarked that the administration is also working towards skilling of youth
to help them in securing the jobs in private sector besides giving them
opportunities to get government jobs on merit. He made out that with the
establishment of Industries here in next few years thousands of new jobs
would get created for them.
Dr Mehta told the Deputy Commissioners to create a District
Employment Plan for their respective district by consolidating all the
available schemes rolled out by the Centre and UT. He told them to take
full advantage of schemes and programmes like Mission Youth,
Himayat, NRLM, Atmanirbhar Bharat, PMEGP, PM Mudra Yojana, Make
in India, Stand Up Start Up India, SC/ST specific schemes etc.
The Chief Secretary also enquired from each department about
the number of works completed this fiscal and during previous financial
year. He made out that the set target for completion of works should be
met without any fail.
The Chief Secretary was informed that the total plan outlay for
districts of J&K was pegged at Rs 22126.93 Cr with 42074 new works to
be taken up under it. It was further apprised that almost 95% works
stands tendered out with 96% works accorded the requisite
Administrative Approval and 90% works already allotted for completion
as per the given timelines for each of the project.