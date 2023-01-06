Formulate District Capex Plan 2023-24 by Feb 15:CS

Jammu Tawi, January 05: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today

impressed upon all the Departments to assist and aid each other in

implementation of government policies for optimal results.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Administrative

Secretaries, Divisional and District Administration to review the pace and

progress of developmental works and budget expenditure in the UT of

J&K.

Dr Mehta enquired from each of the officers the Departments and

Districts wise completion of works during the year. He noted that each

department should help other departments so that the government

works as one unit and achieves its targets in time and implements its

policies smoothly. He expressed that each of the officers in any

department should own the responsibility of being a catalyst in furthering

the government policies and schemes. He stated that all of us should

work with the right frame of mind to achieve better results in a time-

bound manner.

The Chief Secretary directed the DCs to take the process of plan

formation in their hands well on time so that the necessary tendering of

works is achieved before the onset of the month of May. He stated that

the fund releases would normally be made in the first week of April itself

for all Departments and they should be fully geared to change the work

culture. He further told them that the tentative plan size for financial year

2023-24 would be communicated to them after 15th of this month and

their respective plans should be ready by the middle of February this

year with due consultation with the stakeholders.

He emphasized that the demand for wage employment and Self

Employment must be saturated in each Panchayat and town and

designated Prabhari Officers shall be responsible for the same. He

remarked that the administration is also working towards skilling of youth

to help them in securing the jobs in private sector besides giving them

opportunities to get government jobs on merit. He made out that with the

establishment of Industries here in next few years thousands of new jobs

would get created for them.

Dr Mehta told the Deputy Commissioners to create a District

Employment Plan for their respective district by consolidating all the

available schemes rolled out by the Centre and UT. He told them to take

full advantage of schemes and programmes like Mission Youth,

Himayat, NRLM, Atmanirbhar Bharat, PMEGP, PM Mudra Yojana, Make

in India, Stand Up Start Up India, SC/ST specific schemes etc.

The Chief Secretary also enquired from each department about

the number of works completed this fiscal and during previous financial

year. He made out that the set target for completion of works should be

met without any fail.

The Chief Secretary was informed that the total plan outlay for

districts of J&K was pegged at Rs 22126.93 Cr with 42074 new works to

be taken up under it. It was further apprised that almost 95% works

stands tendered out with 96% works accorded the requisite

Administrative Approval and 90% works already allotted for completion

as per the given timelines for each of the project.