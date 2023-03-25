Shooting Stones, Mudslides Block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Mar 25: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel till clearance,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said. It said that the clearance work of the highway – the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country – is underway.