Cabinet Clears 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Government Employees

NEW DELHI : The central government has raised dearness allowance for its over one crore employees by 4 per cent, taking the total to 42 per cent from 38 per cent. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the centre will spend ₹ 12,815 to fund the hike in dearness allowance, or DA. The government gives DA to its employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices. It is calculated based on the latest consumer price index for industrial workers, or CPI-IW.