NEW DELHI : The central government has raised dearness allowance for its over one crore employees by 4 per cent, taking the total to 42 per cent from 38 per cent. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the centre will spend ₹ 12,815 to fund the hike in dearness allowance, or DA. The government gives DA to its employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices. It is calculated based on the latest consumer price index for industrial workers, or CPI-IW.
Home Latest News Cabinet Clears 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Government Employees
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
overcast clouds
20.7 ° C
20.7 °
20.7 °
54%
1.8kmh
99%
Sun
25 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
32 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
light rain
9.7 ° C
9.7 °
9.7 °
77%
0.1kmh
100%
Sun
14 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
light snow
-1.8 ° C
-1.8 °
-1.8 °
73%
1kmh
100%
Sun
-2 °
Mon
-4 °
Tue
-3 °
Wed
-2 °
Thu
-1 °