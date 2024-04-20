back to top
Search
Life StyleShocking study finds microplastics residing in human brain tissue
Life Style

Shocking study finds microplastics residing in human brain tissue

By: Northlines

Date:

Tiny plastic fragments known as microplastics, which are polluting our , have now been detected in human brain tissue according to a shocking new study. Researchers from the University of New Mexico conducted analysis on brain samples and found the presence of these microscopic plastic pieces.

The study offers disturbing proof that microplastics, which are present all around us from water to food to air, can migrate to vital organs inside the body. While more research is still needed, this discovery suggests plastic particles are capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and accumulating in brain matter over time.

Microplastics come from various sources like synthetic clothing, car tires and plastic products that degrade into smaller and smaller pieces. As these microplastics become airborne or make their way into our ingestion via food and drink, the body unfortunately absorbs and distributes them.

The study provides significant cause for concern regarding potential impacts on the brain long-term. Microplastics have been shown to trigger oxidative stress, inflammation and even cell death within tissue. This type of damage occurring in the brain could raise risks for neurological diseases or developmental issues. Further investigations are underway to better understand how microplastics interact with brain cells and biochemical processes.

What's clear already is that these minuscule plastic invaders are practically impossible to avoid exposure to given how pervasive they've become globally. While more answers are still forthcoming, this research confirms microplastics as an emerging threat that may silently impact our brain health for years to come unless widespread environmental changes are made. The revelations emphasize an urgent need for policies addressing plastic pollution at its source.

Previous article
Bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain cancer
Next article
Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day with Rs. 15 lakh collection
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain cancer

Northlines Northlines -
One of the world's most beloved rom-com writers, Sophie...

Do Straws Cause Lip Wrinkles? One Man Thinks He Has The Answers With His ‘Anti-Wrinkle’ Straw Invention

Northlines Northlines -
The increasing popularity of straws for enjoying beverages has...

Experts warn of health risks as sugar found hidden in Nestle baby cereals

Northlines Northlines -
A newly released investigative report has uncovered that certain...

Masaba Gupta’s Health and Fitness Regimen During Pregnancy

Northlines Northlines -
Masaba Gupta, renowned fashion designer and actor, recently took...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave...

Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day...

Bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain...