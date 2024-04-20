back to top
Bestselling 'Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain cancer
Life Style

Bestselling 'Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain cancer

By: Northlines

Date:

One of the 's most beloved rom-com writers, Sophie Kinsella, known to fans for her iconic “Shopaholic” series, recently opened up about her struggle with an uncommon form of brain cancer. In a social media post earlier this week, the 54-year-old British novelist shed light on her diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, which occurred late last year.

Kinsella, whose real name is Madeleine Wickham, is admired by readers globally for her lighthearted yet insightful takes on modern relationships and consumer . However, behind her successful career lied a private battle that she chose to disclose after ensuring her children had time to process the difficult news privately. According to experts, glioblastoma is a rapidly growing cancer that starts in glial cells within the brain or spine. While treatments like surgery, radiation and chemotherapy can help, it often recurs due to its invasive nature.

Symptoms may include headaches, seizures, vision issues and cognitive decline. Though catching it early remains challenging, some specialists note that seizures may sometimes be among the first signs. Given its dire prognosis of around 15 months survival on average, ongoing glioblastoma research is focused on improving management through novel therapies. Kinsella's revelation has understandably resonated with her many supporters worldwide, who continue sending their best wishes for her strength and health and look forward to more of her creative works in future.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

