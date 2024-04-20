Do Straws Cause Lip Wrinkles? One Man Thinks He Has The Answers With His ‘Anti-Wrinkle’ Straw Invention

The increasing popularity of straws for enjoying beverages has brought up a new health concern – could frequent straw use lead to wrinkles around the lips? Traditionally, straws require pursing the lips tightly around the opening, resulting in repetitive muscle contractions that some believe contribute to the formation of lines on the skin over time. However, one inventor believes he may have developed a solution aimed at eliminating this issue.

Tim McManaman, an avid soda drinker from Illinois, noticed the worrying appearance of wrinkles developing around his mouth from years of straw usage. Determined to find an alternative, he designed a new straw shape intended to allow drinking without pursing the lips. Known as the ‘Lipzi', its distinctive 7-shaped form features a side opening at the top that bypasses the need to pucker up.

While dermatologists note there is no definitive research proving straws cause lip wrinkles, the theory behind McManaman's design makes sense. By reducing repetitive muscle actions, it stands to reason the Lipzi could help minimize dynamic facial expressions thought to contribute to premature aging signs. His concerned family saw potential in the product, boosting his motivation to pursue production and sales.

Online beauty and wellness influencers have enthusiastically endorsed the Lipzi's anti-wrinkle claims on social media, where videos promoting its benefits have gained millions of views. However, doctors emphasize that genetics, sun exposure and other lifestyle factors also play a major role in wrinkle development. For those not heavily reliant on straws, benefits may be minimal.

Regardless of the science, McManaman's invention has found an audience. After expanding distribution to spas locally, securing a patent paves the way for further growth. With kids now involved in building the brand, the Lipzi startup shows promise as a profitable family venture helping to reduce one modern health anxiety, if straw wrinkles really do exist.