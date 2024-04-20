back to top
Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day with Rs. 15 lakh collection

By: Northlines

Dibakar Banerjee is renowned for pushing creative boundaries with his thought-provoking films. However, his recent release Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) faced an uphill task at the ticket window on its first day.

The spiritual sequel to Banerjee's 2010 pathbreaking film LSD opened across select theaters on April 19th. Despite positive reviews praising the film's impactful narrative, LSD 2 managed to rake in a modest total of approximately Rs. 15 lakhs on its opening day.

Data from reliable tracking platforms showed the film witnessed a lackluster overall occupancy of 5.48% across its limited theatrical run. Specific figures from key markets like Mumbai reported a 7% occupancy from 211 shows, while Delhi and NCR saw 4.25% from 243 shows played. A higher occupancy of 42% was recorded from its 6 shows in Chennai.

While LSD 2 explores relevant socio-political themes through its ensemble cast including Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee and Mouni Roy, its limited release coincided with other major films still drawing audiences. Projects from big commercial stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as well as critical hits featuring talents like Vidya Balan and Ajay Devgn paved the way for a difficult debut window.

Banerjee's last theatrical film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in 2021 saw its cut short by the pandemic before gaining acclaim on streaming. Only time will tell if LSD 2 can find its engagement through similar avenues after its tepid start at the box office.

