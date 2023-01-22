Security grid in J&K on high alert ahead of R-Day, BJY

Aerial surveillance, night patrolling part of security measures, frisking Ops intensified in

Jammu, Sgr; LG to unfurl tri-colour in Jammu; Advisor Bhatnagar in Sgr: Officials

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, Jan 21 : Jammu and Kashmir’s security grid has been put on a high alert in the wake

of upcoming Republic Day and the ensuing Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) while as frisking has been

intensified in Srinagar, Jammu, highways, and sensitive areas of the Union Territory (UT).

A senior police official told that for the R-Day, security grid has been tightened and forces

including police and CRPF have been deployed across the UT and all sorts of arrangements are

in place to ensure smooth passage of all official functions of January 26.

“This time around, we have a double challenge—one of R-Day and another of BJY. Extra

deployments have been made wherever necessary and all security agencies have been directed

to maintain a highest level of alertness to foil the evil designs,” the official said, wishing not to be

named.

BJY led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already entered Jammu and is scheduled to

reach Srinagar on January 30

He said that all vigil is being maintained on the highways, sensitive areas and in all major cities

and towns. “In Jammu city, deployment has been made for both R-day and the BJY while similar

arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar district,” the officer said.

Eye-witnesses told that in Jammu city, police and paramilitary CRPF men have launched

massive frisking operations while a close watch is being maintained on the suspects. In Srinagar,

police including the women police and CRPF have started intense frisking operations with

commuters travelling on four-wheelers and two-wheelers being frisked thoroughly. “I was

travelling from Pantha Chowk to Sonwar and was stopped by CRPF men. I was asked to show

the I-D card. The CRPF men also took my photograph and when I asked why he took the snap,

he replied that he had to show it to his superior,” said Showkat Ahmed, a resident of Pantha

Chowk.

Police sources said that as part of the heightened security grid for peaceful conduct of R-Day

and BJY, all the CCTVs have been made functional in Srinagar and in all districts of Kashmir and

movement of vehicles, pedestrians is being closely watched from the respective control rooms of

police. A police source said that it was likely to go for aerial surveillance through drones in

Srinagar and Jammu on January 26 to maintain aerial vigil. “We may use drones a day ahead of

R-Day,” he said. “Night patrolling is also being conducted in several areas of Kashmir and

Jammu.”

Many other commuters and auto-drivers said that they were stopped at multiple points from

Dalgate to Lal Chowk and thoroughly frisked. The main R-Day function will be held at Jammu

where LG Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour. In Srinagar, LG’s advisor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar

will take the salute of the parade and also hoist the national flag.