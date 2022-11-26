SEC prohibits exit poll in 2 DDC seats till December 5

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Jammu & Kashmir State Election

Commission has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll in

Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A district development

constituencies till December 5.

According to an order, “In exercise of powers conferred

under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati

Raj Act, 1989, the Election Authority (State Election

Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll

and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit

poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any

other manner during re-poll in DDC Constituency

Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora), till the hour

fixed for conclusion of re-poll at 02.00 PM on December

05, 2022,” reads the SEC’s order.