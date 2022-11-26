SEC prohibits exit poll in 2 DDC seats till December 5

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Jammu & Kashmir State Election
Commission has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll in
Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A district development
constituencies till December 5.
According to an order, “In exercise of powers conferred
under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati
Raj Act, 1989, the Election Authority (State Election
Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll
and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit
poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any
other manner during re-poll in DDC Constituency
Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora), till the hour
fixed for conclusion of re-poll at 02.00 PM on December
05, 2022,” reads the SEC’s order.