Centre holds a theme Conference – “Bringing Citizens, Industry & Govt closer”

Katra, Nov 25: Secretary, Department of Administrative
Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas Friday
informed that the Department of Administrative Reforms &
Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics &
Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in
association with the J&K Union TerritoryAdministration is
going to organize the 25th National Conference on e-
Governance (NCeG) from 26th – 27th November, 2022 in
Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.
The Secretary informed this while interacting with media
during a press briefing held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
University, Katra, that the theme of this Conference is
“Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer.”
The Secretary also said that 26th November is being
celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the
adoption of the Constitution of India.
The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Manoj
Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27th
November, 2022 in the 25th NCeG. Chief Minister of
Haryana will be attending the Valedictory Session which
will witness Launch of digital J&K initiatives and Signing of
MoUs by the J&K Administration.
The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be
presented under 5 categories of the NAeG Scheme – 2022
to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and
District levels, Academic & Research Institutions and
Public Sector Undertaking, the Secretary informed.
The Secretary also said that digital innovation will play an
important part in the next decade for governance to
transform India into a digitally empowered society and
knowledge economy. This will necessitate conversations
around topics and technologies which would shape Digital
Governance in the future to enhance the delivery of
Government services to citizens, he added.
Senior Secretaries from the Government of India including
Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics
and Information Technology; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief
Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Amar Nath,
Additional Secretary, DARPG, Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO,
UIDAI, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, DG, ESIC, Prerna Puri,
Commissioner/Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu &
Kashmir, J R K Rao, CEO National Institute of Smart
Governance and Dr. S.N Tripathi, DG, IIPA will also
address the Conference, the Secretary informed.
Commissioner Secretary, Department of Information
Technology, Prerna Puri who was also present during the
press briefing said that it’s a matter of pride for J&K that
25th National e-Governance Conference is being held at
Katra in J&K, also when J&K would be receiving two
awards in this national conference.
Besides officers and officials from various departments,
CEO, JaKeGa, Abhishek Sharma, Assistant Director, PIB
Jammu, Ayushi Puri and Media & Communications
Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin were also
present.