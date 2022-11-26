Centre holds a theme Conference – “Bringing Citizens, Industry & Govt closer”

Katra, Nov 25: Secretary, Department of Administrative

Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas Friday

informed that the Department of Administrative Reforms &

Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics &

Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in

association with the J&K Union TerritoryAdministration is

going to organize the 25th National Conference on e-

Governance (NCeG) from 26th – 27th November, 2022 in

Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.

The Secretary informed this while interacting with media

during a press briefing held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

University, Katra, that the theme of this Conference is

“Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer.”

The Secretary also said that 26th November is being

celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the

adoption of the Constitution of India.

The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Manoj

Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27th

November, 2022 in the 25th NCeG. Chief Minister of

Haryana will be attending the Valedictory Session which

will witness Launch of digital J&K initiatives and Signing of

MoUs by the J&K Administration.

The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be

presented under 5 categories of the NAeG Scheme – 2022

to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and

District levels, Academic & Research Institutions and

Public Sector Undertaking, the Secretary informed.

The Secretary also said that digital innovation will play an

important part in the next decade for governance to

transform India into a digitally empowered society and

knowledge economy. This will necessitate conversations

around topics and technologies which would shape Digital

Governance in the future to enhance the delivery of

Government services to citizens, he added.

Senior Secretaries from the Government of India including

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics

and Information Technology; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief

Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Amar Nath,

Additional Secretary, DARPG, Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO,

UIDAI, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, DG, ESIC, Prerna Puri,

Commissioner/Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu &

Kashmir, J R K Rao, CEO National Institute of Smart

Governance and Dr. S.N Tripathi, DG, IIPA will also

address the Conference, the Secretary informed.

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Information

Technology, Prerna Puri who was also present during the

press briefing said that it’s a matter of pride for J&K that

25th National e-Governance Conference is being held at

Katra in J&K, also when J&K would be receiving two

awards in this national conference.

Besides officers and officials from various departments,

CEO, JaKeGa, Abhishek Sharma, Assistant Director, PIB

Jammu, Ayushi Puri and Media & Communications

Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin were also

present.