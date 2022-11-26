JMC to regularise 600 casual workers

Jammu Tawi, Nov 25: In a major development, the long pending demand of

casual employees of Jammu Municipal Corporation are on its way to

fulfilment as Jammu Municipal Corporation issued notice as per clause 10

of Jammu Municipal Corporation Act, clause 4 of Service Regulations –

2014.

This is the first step towards regularisation of employees of Jammu

Municipal Corporation announced today by Mayor, JMC Rajinder Sharma

at a press conference held in the Conference Hall of JMC.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria and

Chairmen of Standing Committees of JMC, Raj Kumar Tarkhan ,Hardeep

Singh Mankotia and Ajay Gupta.

The Mayor said about 600 employees whose regularization demand

was long pending will soon be regularised and this will be the biggest gift

from JMC to its employees specially the Safaisathis. As per rules, those

who have completed seven years of service as casual wagers are to be

regularised in their respective departments, added the Mayor.

“I believe the step being taken is going to be historic. This is the first

time such mass regularisation will take place,” the Mayor added further.

The Mayor said "We are committed to resolve all the issues of the

employees of JMC and steps are being taken to sort out the genuine

grievances of all the employees."

Responding to the Media queries, the Mayor assured that JMC will

take every step to provide better facilities to the Jammuites.