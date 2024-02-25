School teacher killed as scooties collide in Akhnoor

Jammu Tawi, Feb 24: A school teacher was killed when a scooty she was riding collided head-on with another scooty in Akhnoor area here in the city outskirts on Saturday.

Police said that Antu Devi, wife of Gourav Mehta, resident of Ward Number 9, Akhnoor suffered a critical injury when her scooty collided head-on with a rashly driven scooty.

She succumbed later, they said.

The deceased as per the police was a teacher of Army Public School, Akhnoor and was on way to the school near Ambran.

The scooty riders namely Rajat and Avinash, residents of Ambran sustained injuries in the accident.

Both the injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Police have registered a case and started the investigation.