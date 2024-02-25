Tendulkar meets Kashmir’s differently-abled cricketer Amir, gifts him signed bat

Srinagar, Feb 24: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar kept his promise and met differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain Lone on his trip to Kashmir.

Tendulkar on Saturday posted a video of his interaction with Amir on his social media account with the caption, “To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you.”

The cricket legend also gifted him a signed bat.

Amir, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district has no arms, but he bats, bowls and fields. He lost both his arms when aged eight in a tragic accident at his father's sawmill.

In a 3.48 minute video, Tendulkar is seen welcoming Amir in the room. He bowed down and touched Tendulkar's feet. The cricket legend immediately asked Amir as to what is happening in his life and the differently-abled cricketer responded that praise be to God he is playing cricket.

“Aaj mujhe itne khushi hui? Zindagi mey umeed nahi haari sir, yahi soch ke mai chala ki meuje jo kawab hain who pura karana hain (Today, I am very happy. I have never lost hope in my life. I moved ahead with this dream),” Amir told the cricket legend.

“After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. ? In 2013, I was picked for J&K para cricket team. Sir, Aap mere sab sai zayada inspiration rahe ho (You are my biggest inspiration),” Amir added.

Tendulkar told Amir that he was a real hero.

Later in the video, the cricket legend asks him to show how he picks the bat and what is stance.

Amir picks the bat with the help of his feet and holds the bat between his neck and shoulder. He later practiced alongside with Tendulkar.

Last month, Tendulkar shared a video of Amir on social media.

“And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Sachin posted on social media on January 12.