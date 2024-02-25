SIA Kashmir files charge sheet against Barkati, his wife

Srinagar, Feb 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) presented a charge sheet against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, alias Sarjan Barkati, his wife, and an active militant now based in Pakistan in a case of unlawful activities and militant financing, officials said.

Sarjan Barkati, a resident of Zainapora, Shopian, and also a prominent clerk, was accused of organising large-scale protests in the 2016 unrest following the neutralisation of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

The Kashmir unit of SIA presented the charge sheet on Friday before the Special UAPA Court in Kulgam against Sarjan Barkati, his wife Shabroza Bano, and an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen Abdul Hamid Lone, alias Hamid Mawar, who is based in Pakistan and is absconding in this case.

Police said the case was registered on March 3, 2023, under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 UA(P)A read with Section 120-B IPC, based on allegations that Barkati, an active ideologue, promoter, and supporter of an ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus, hatched a criminal conspiracy with others, including his relatives and family members, to facilitate, aid, incite, advise, advocate, and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches, and through such audio-video inflammatory speeches, he has incited, instigated, and provoked youth to join the terrorist ranks.

“Further, in pursuance of the aforesaid larger criminal conspiracy, they received, raised, and collected funds from different suspicious sources in cash and through banking channels into their bank accounts of different banks, intended to be used for purposes of terrorism and secessionism. By using these funds, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay has purchased some immovable properties intended and likely to be used for the furtherance of terrorism,” police said.

The police said the investigation established the culpability of the accused, Sarjan Barkati, his wife, and their Pakistan-based handler were furthering and financing the terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K.

“The trio accused, pursuant to the criminal conspiracy, generated terror funds to the tune of INR 1.74 crores, which were routed through various shell accounts intended to be used for promoting and creating wherewithals for propagation of secessionist, subversive, terrorist ideology, and unlawful activities in J&K to achieve their common objective of separation of J&K from the Union of India and to support terror activities and ecosystems. The trio were in contact with each other through secret communication applications and encrypted messenger applications,” police said.

Two of the accused are arrested and lodged in judicial custody, while the third is based in Pakistan.

Police said the charge sheet was presented within the statutory period of investigation after obtaining the mandatory government sanction against these three accused persons for the commission of offences punishable under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 UA(P)A, read with sections 120-B, 420, and 471 IPC.

Further investigation against other suspects and associates of the charge-sheeted accused persons will be continued.