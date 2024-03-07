Sarfaraz Khan urges Rohit Sharma to review the decision, then smiles sarcastically after the India captain’s call is proven incorrect.

Sarfaraz Khan was left shaking his head after Rohit Sharma did not listen to his appeal and India missed an opportunity to dismiss Zak Crawley.

India, who had England two down at lunch on Day 1 of the 5th Test at Dharamsala, could have picked up a third had they not missed a DRS opportunity shortly into the second session on Thursday. Different viewpoints between Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel gave half-centurion Zak Crawley a lifeline, and slapped India with an erroneous mistake.

The confusion took place in the 26th over of the England innings, and the first of the session as Kuldeep resumed the proceedings post lunch. Second ball, as Crawley offered to play the glance shot, he didn't get it too well and the ball lobbed in the air off something – pad or bat, not sure. The ball went at such speed that it brushed off Jurel's gloves, but before it could land on the ground, Sarfaraz, at short leg, grabbed it.

The moment he did, Sarfaraz and the rest of his teammates went up for a huge appeal – the youngster a little more enthusiastic. But after the umpire nodded his head, a frenetic Sarfaraz walked up to Rohit to convince him for the DRS. As Rohit was surrounded by both youngsters – Jurel and Sarfaraz, the India captain was slightly torn. He looked keen to take Sarfaraz's inputs – the youngster was buzzing with excitement and literally begged him to go upstairs.