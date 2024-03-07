Who is Daniel Rodimer, former WWE champion and Trump aide sought for murder?

Daniel Rodimer, a disgraced Republican politician of ex-WWE fame, surrendered to the authorities on Wednesday after being identified as a prime murder suspect.

A yesteryear now-solved murder mystery has spotlighted ex-WWE champion Daniel Rodimer, also endorsed by former US President Donald Trump. The ex-GOP congressional candidate was welcomed to the political frame despite his initial share of violent controversies. The latest development around his name saw him surrendering to the police after being branded Wanted for a 2023 Las Vegas murder case. The 45-year-old former professional wrestler earned fame through his Dan Rodman persona in the WWE ring. Despite being led into the congressional scene, his Republican stint wasn't always warmly welcoming either. Here's what we know about him:

Daniel Rodimer Murder Case Investigation:

On Wednesday, Rodimer turned himself in for the murder of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp at the Hilton Resorts World in Las Vegas. The alleged incident went down on October 29, 2023, when the old GOP candidate got entangled in an altercation with the other man in a hotel room.

Rodimer surrendered to the Nevada police soon after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The afflicted reportedly died of a head injury. Despite being taken to a hospital, Tapp didn't make it in the end. Moreover, detectives opened the death investigation on November 22 when new information regarding Tapp's injuries came to light. At the time, Clark County Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide as a result of “blunt force trauma to the head.”