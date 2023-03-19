Samba Wrestling meet on March 24

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 19: District Samba Wrestling Championship, organised by District Samba Wrestling Association, shall be held at Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, here on March 24.

The championship shall be organised under the aegis of Wrestling Association of J&K, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

All wrestlers (men and women) of district Samba are advised to report to the members of the organising committee at 8 am on March 24 along with Aadhaar card, Date of Birth certificate and two photographs.

For further clarifications, wrestlers can contact president, Advocate Vijay Gupta (9419198654), Prem Master (9419129794) and Ravinder Kumar (9149826972).