Sharat invited for ISSF World Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 19: Sharat Chander Singh of Jammu and Kashmir has been made part of the organising committee of ISSF World Cup, organised by National Rifle Association under the aegis of International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

The event shall take place at MP State Shooting Academy, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh from March 20 to March 27. Sharat Chander, DySP (4th Security) of J&K Police has been made member of the organising committee of the ISSF World Cup which is being held for the first time in India.

A total of 400 shooters and officials from 33 countries shall be participating in this mega event.

Important to mention here that one of the top athlete of J&K, Sharat has been associated with the games of Shooting and Athletics in J&K.