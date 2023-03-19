Simpolo Vitrified opens its 107th Showroom in Jammu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Simpolo Vitrified, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry recognized as most innovative player and pioneers of large format Sintered compact surfaces (SCS) and 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform, Double charge vitrified tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its first exclusive tiles and sanitaryware showroom in Franchisee Model with Tiles & Bath (Jai Durga Traders), Govind Bihari Complex, Opp. Raddison Blue, Jammu in an area of over 2371 sq. ft. The showroom has on display Simpolo’s best selling products like 1200×2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200×1800 Posh Surface adding style statement and enriching indoor space with 16mm Rockdeck series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc.

This showroom meets all the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. The showroom exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in appropriate ambiance. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there. On the grand opening of showroom Bharat Aghara (CMO) “This showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium Brands rethink their strategies competing in Jammu”

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija, (GM – North 1) said, “Jammu is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home décor’.