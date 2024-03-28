Search
Sadhguru is discharged from hospital – Understanding brain surgery recovery and what it takes to get back to normal life

By: Northlines

“Sadhguru leaves hospital, focusing on recovery after life-changing brain surgery”

Sadhguru, the renowned yogi and founder of Isha Foundation, was recently discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi after undergoing emergency brain surgery last week. Sources said he had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before needing the operation to address a brain bleed issue.

While in hospital, Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group, met with Sadhguru and shared that he was sitting up and in good spirits despite the serious nature of the procedure. His swift recovery no doubt comes as a relief to his devoted followers worldwide.

However, brain surgery is a major medical event that requires a significant recovery period. Experts stress that each patient's journey is unique, but outline some key aspects to focus on during this crucial healing phase:

  • Recovery timeframes can range from 6-12 weeks, depending on the type and extent of surgery, as well as individual factors. Regular follow-ups with doctors are important.
  • Early symptoms like pain, fatigue and cognitive changes are common as the body mends. Gentle exercise and physical/occupational therapy can aid regaining of mobility and independence.
  • Diet plays a key role, focusing on nutrient-rich whole foods and staying hydrated. Balanced meals with protein, carbs and healthy fats fuel recovery processes.
  • Listen to your body and don't rush returning to strenuous activities. Rest is equally as important as gradual resumption of normal movements.
  • Support systems can help both physically and mentally, as recovering from brain surgery impacts people holistically.

Sadhguru's quick discharge indicates favorably so far. By carefully following medical guidance and giving his body proper time to heal completely, he seems well-positioned to make a full and smooth recovery from this life-changing experience.

The Right Way to Wash and Store Grapes for a Healthier Snack
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

