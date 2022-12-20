Saboo Red, Ladakh Police emerge winners in 1st LG Cup Archery Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Leh, Dec 20: The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, attended the prize-distribution ceremony of the 1st LG

Cup Archery Tournament organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Archery Association of Ladakh at

NDS Stadium. He handed over certificates and trophies to the winning men’s and women’s teams.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk; Councillors, LAHDC Leh- Tsering Sangdup, Stanzin Chosfail, Lobzang

Sherap; Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar; Joint Director, DYSSS, Moses Kunzang; DYSSO Tsering Tashi and other

government officials were present in the event.

Congratulating the winners and the participants, LG Mathur stated that three LG Cups, including LG Polo Cup, LG Cup Ice

Hockey Tournament and LG Cup Archery Tournament, have been organised in Ladakh to date. He stated that young players

from Ladakh are bringing laurels to the region through their participation in various national and international tournaments. He

also stated that there is tremendous potential for sports among the Ladakhi youth.

LG Mathur highlighted various initiatives taken by the UT Administration along with the Hill Councils to improve sports

infrastructure, particularly traditional sports, and the distribution of modern and professional equipment and sports gear among

the sportspersons from Ladakh. He informed about ongoing work on the development of various sports infrastructure, including

the ice hockey rink and Astroturf football stadiums in Leh and Kargil to enable players from Ladakh to perform well in national

and international tournaments.

LG Mathur advised that the LG Cup Archery Tournament may be organised as per international-level standards from next

year onwards to enable archers from Ladakh to bring national and international glory to the region. He expressed hope to see

the participation of more youth from Ladakh in both national and international tournaments in the future.

LG Mathur emphasised the importance of providing experienced coaches, psychologists and doctors to build the core of the

players from Ladakh. He wished success and health to the people of Ladakh on Losar and New Year.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk, stated that Ladakh has seen tremendous growth in the sports sector after

the formation of Ladakh as a Union Territory. He also stated that players from Ladakh are representing at both national and

international levels and bringing laurels to the region. He informed that archers from Ladakh have immense potential to

perform well in national and international tournaments. He expressed happiness over the participation of a large number of

women’s teams in the LG Cup Archery Tournament.

Saboo Red and Ladakh Police emerged as winners of the men’s and women’s team events, respectively. Toyeba Fatima

from Kargil and Padma Dorjey from Leh won the women’s and men’s individual gold medals, respectively. Sonam Chosphel

won gold in the specially-abled category. 75-year-old veteran archer Sanaullah was also felicitated during the event.

A total of 14 men’s, 15 women’s and specially-abled teams from Leh and Kargil took part in the LG Cup Archery

Tournament.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar, welcomed the guests, while Joint Secretary, Archery Association of Ladakh,

Tsewang Dorjey, gave the vote of thanks.