Ayushi wins hearts as Lalitaditya CC outplays Shirika Women Striker

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 20: Ayushi Ambardar stole the show and won hearts with her brilliance as Lalitaditya Cricket Club thrashed Sharika Women Strikers in a one-

sided affair by 10 wickets in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III Women’s Cricket Tournament, being organised by Lalitaditya

Education, Sports and Health Organisation, under the patronage of its President and General Secretary and under the overall supervision of Organisers Ankur

Bagati and Ashish Kachroo at MA Stadium, here. For Lalitaditya CC, Ayushi Ambardar was the pick of the bowlers who took 3 wickets by conceding 6 runs in

her 2 overs, while Arzoo Wakloo bagged 2 wickets and Ayushi Raina claimed one.

In reply, Lalitaditya Club rode on the brilliance of the opening duo of Ayushi Ambardar and Ayushi Raina and chased the target easily

without losing any wickets, thus won the match by 10 wickets. Ayushi Ambardar top scored with power-packed 40 runs off 22 balls, studded with 7

delectable boundaries, while Ayushi Raina contributed valuable 31 runs off 18 balls with 6 crispy boundaries.