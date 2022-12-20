YSS organises Refresher Course for PETs, PEMs & ReKs at Kishtwar

NL Corresspondent

Kishtwar, Dec 20: The Youth Services & Sports Department Kishtwar today organised a 3 days refresher course for Physical Education Teachers,

Rehbar-e-Khel and Groundsmen for different games. As many as 106 physical education staff is participating in the said course. As per the District

Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) , Kharati Lal Sharma, the main aim of this Refresher Course was to provide knowledge about new rules

and regulations of different games and to promote physical fitness along with all components of Physical Education & Sports, techniques and skills

among the participants