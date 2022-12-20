Army Adventure Team wins ‘Blaze De Desert’ Motor Rally Team Trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Army Adventure Team, Professionals and Women motorists stole the show by winning the majority of trophies in

Autoz365’s ‘Blaze De Desert’ motor rally which concluded today. Army AdventureTeam led by Major Hitesh from 288 Medium Regiment

on a Harrier won Team Trophy and Orange Chillies emerged as runner-up in this category. Raja Singh Chanay showcased all his

expertise and skill to win the champion trophy in 4Wheel Drive (4WD) Trophy.

Presented by Autoz365- a leading auto service provider- the ‘Blaze De Desert’ Motor Rally kicked off from Neemrana on December 17

and covered 600 KM of uneven terrains- unpaved and paved roads- to reach Mandawa. Ex-Defence Women Officers, Seniors, Army

Professional team and noted motorists showcased their motor skills on Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) parameters. The Rally passed

through various routes including Kuhalu, Kollali, Patoda, Tai, Bissau, Alsisar, Mahnsar, Malsisar, RamgarhShekhawati, Tihavali, Khalasi,

Sadinsar, Dabri, Dinwa, and Churi.

Rehan Bhardwaj, COO, Autoz 365 said, “Nearly 100 motorists participated in the rally and it was really close contest for all

contestants in 12 different categories. We divided the participants into two Groups-4×4 and 4×2. With six categories for each group.

‘Blaze De Desert’ is unique in the sense that we had created a Super Special Stage with 3-4 KM terrain in Mandawa( Dunes

region).” Ex-Defence Officer 74-year-old Harvinder Adya, ex-Indian Air Force officer Meenakshi Sahay (64), Dr Vaanishree (50) and

Ashima Kaushik (NRI) from Toronto made the Rally very exciting and enthralling. Ashima Kaushik with her partner Siddharth as

navigator won the Couple Open trophy in the 2WD Group. Manish Chaturvedi and Manish Vohra won the 2DW trophy. All Women’s

Team category saw Kshamta Yadav as the winner. Other winners include Shefali Goyal( Couple Open), Prashan Luthra (Amateur

Open), and Shafat Majid ( Gypsy Open).

Veterans and highly experienced women motorists, and the Army Adventure team make the Rally extraordinary. Over 100 motorists

from across India along with their navigators on small, medium, and high-end vehicles participated in the Rally.

“Autoz365 aims to promote Motor Sports in the country and this is just the beginning. We are planning five motor rallies in the

coming months across India. Our primary aim is to create awareness among people about road safety and traffic rules and to

promote tourism.

We are confident that with ‘Blaze De Desert’ tourism circuits of the Shekhawati region would get a further boost. As far as

awareness and services are concerned, we will soon be introducing new age innovative tech-enabled Applications for the people,

especially motorists,” said Kavinder Khurana, MD Autoz 365. ‘Blaze De Desert’ got a robust response not only from motorists but

also from auto and allied sector players. They have extended full support to the rally.