PCJ unveils official jersey of its cricket team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 20: The official jersey of the Press Club of Jammu (PCJ)’s cricket team was unveiled on Tuesday in a simple yet

impressive ceremony held here at the Club premises.

The new cricket jersey which has been sponsored by the famous fashion house of Jammu ‘Monalisa’ was launched by

the President of Press Club of Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal in presence of other office bearers of the Club including Secretary

General Dinesh Manhotra, Vice President Zorawar Singh Jamwal and Secretary Finance Channi Anand.

Speaking on the occasion, President PCJ, Sanjeev Pargal expressed his sincere gratitude to the management of the

‘Monalisa’ for sponsoring the official jersey of the Club’s cricket team.

Pargal said that the management remained indebted to ‘Monalisa’ for lending its support to promote sports related activities

of the Club.

Secretary General Dinesh Manhotra also thanked brand ‘Monalisa’ for backing Club’s cricket team and hoped that more

such organizations would continue to support endeavors of the Club in the future also.

The members of the Management Committee of the Club including Nishikant Khajuria, Vishal Bharti, Dinesh Mahajan, Govind

Chouhan, Deepak Khajuria, Kunal Shrivatsa and Ajay Meenia besides captain of the Club’s cricket team Naveen Koul along

with other players were also present on the occasion.