NL Corresspondent
Jammu, Dec 20: The official jersey of the Press Club of Jammu (PCJ)’s cricket team was unveiled on Tuesday in a simple yet
impressive ceremony held here at the Club premises.
The new cricket jersey which has been sponsored by the famous fashion house of Jammu ‘Monalisa’ was launched by
the President of Press Club of Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal in presence of other office bearers of the Club including Secretary
General Dinesh Manhotra, Vice President Zorawar Singh Jamwal and Secretary Finance Channi Anand.
Speaking on the occasion, President PCJ, Sanjeev Pargal expressed his sincere gratitude to the management of the
‘Monalisa’ for sponsoring the official jersey of the Club’s cricket team.
Pargal said that the management remained indebted to ‘Monalisa’ for lending its support to promote sports related activities
of the Club.
Secretary General Dinesh Manhotra also thanked brand ‘Monalisa’ for backing Club’s cricket team and hoped that more
such organizations would continue to support endeavors of the Club in the future also.
The members of the Management Committee of the Club including Nishikant Khajuria, Vishal Bharti, Dinesh Mahajan, Govind
Chouhan, Deepak Khajuria, Kunal Shrivatsa and Ajay Meenia besides captain of the Club’s cricket team Naveen Koul along
with other players were also present on the occasion.
PCJ unveils official jersey of its cricket team
