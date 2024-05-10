back to top
Fool-Proof Security Arrangements In Place For All 3-Phases Of Kashmir Polls: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, May 10: Inspector General of V K Bhirdi Friday said that elaborate security arrangements for Kashmir polls as inter-district check-points and area domination has been taken care off.

Talking to a selected group of reporters in his office chambers, the IGP, said that all arrangements have been finalised to ensure smooth polling and huge participation of voters. “Whatever mandatory security arrangements were needed, they have been taken care off,” he said.
The IGP said that police along with the Central forces have upgraded the inter-district check points and area domination has been given a further push. “We will ensure a peaceful atmosphere during all three phases of elections in Kashmir,” he said.
He said security deployment has been made as per the prescribed format of Election Commission of (ECI). “We are following ECI guidelines and ensuing that security arrangements are foolproof,” he said.
He said that in the coming days, frisking operations and area domination will be further intensified to ensure anti-peace elements are kept at bay.
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on Monday (May 13 ), followed by north Kashmir and South Kashmir seats on May 19 and May 25 respectively.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

