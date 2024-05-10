Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s President, Dismisses Head of State Guards Following Foiled Assassination Plot

His decision came after the State Security Service (SBU) said earlier this week that it had uncovered an assassination plot against Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy fired the former leader of the state guards, Serhiy Rud, on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported, adding that the decision came after the State Security Service (SBU) said earlier this week that it had uncovered an assassination plot against Zelenskyy and other important officials.

However, there is no official word yet on Rud's successor, according to the report.

According to SBU, two men, both colonels in the state guard, had planned to take Zelenskyy hostage and later assassinate him, Al Jazeera reported.

Other important officials, including SBU head Vasyl Maliuk and Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence agency's head, were also said to be targets of the foiled plot.

Two colonels in Ukraine's government protection unit were accused of carrying out “subversive activities against Ukraine in exchange for financial compensation”, and both were charged with treason, and one of them was also charged with preparing a terrorist act, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office said one of the suspects received two drones and ammunition from Russia's State Security Service (FSB), which they intended to transfer to another accomplice to carry out an explosion.

The SBU said it had ‘foiled' the “actively developing plans” to assassinate Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials, including the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, and the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.”