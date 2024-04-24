back to top
SC Collegium Recommends Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal For Fresh Term As Additional Judge Of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

NEW DELHI, Apr 24: The Supreme Court of has recommended Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal for a fresh term as Additional Judge of the High Court of & and .

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Additional Judge, be appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a fresh term of one year with effect from 3 June 2024”, reads the resolution passed by the Collegium comprising Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud alongside Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.
Earlier on 21 February 2024, the Collegium of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh had made a recommendation for appointment of Justice Nargal as an Additional Judge for a fresh term, as no vacancy of Permanent Judge was available.
Subsequently, the Collegium after a thorough assessment in accordance with the Memorandum of Procedure, reaffirmed Justice Nargal's merit and suitability for the esteemed position.
“A Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Mr Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal. The Committee has rated the quality of his judgments as “good”, the resolution reads.

In view of these credentials the Collegium resolved to recommend that Mr Justice Nargal, Additional Judge, to be appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a fresh term of one year with effect from 3 June 2024.

