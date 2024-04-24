back to top
J&K | LG Sinha Attends Utthan Foundation's Symposium On Sanatan Culture
J&K | LG Sinha Attends Utthan Foundation's Symposium On Sanatan Culture

Ghazipur (UP) Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended a symposium on cultural heritage, values and principles of Sanatan Dharma. The event was organized by Utthan Foundation Trust at Devkali, Ghazipur.

The Lt Governor, in his keynote address, commended the endeavour of the Utthan Foundation and highlighted the role of Sanatan in building a progressive society.
He said, the cultural heritage, values and principles of Sanatan Dharma continue to guide the citizens towards an egalitarian society where everyone is able to realise their full potential. He called upon the people to work towards securing a just and equitable society.


Sanatan culture is eternal, inclusive and inspires people to tread the path of humanism. Sanatan culture emphasizes on virtuous living and equality, equanimity, brotherhood and compassion for all, the Lt Governor said.
He said, is on the path to become Vishwa Guru and the cultural awakening today is inspiring one and all to serve humanity with dedication and devotion. The Lt Governor said, today India is shedding the vestiges of colonial past and people are taking pride in the glorious heritage.


The Lt Governor recalled the teachings of service of Sanatan Culture and urged people to create a caring society based on equality and justice and contribute in the development journey of the country.
This is a golden opportunity for all of us to work together for all-inclusive development. Every individual must contribute to build progressive and prosperous nation, the Lt Governor further added.

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal For Fresh Term As Additional Judge Of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

