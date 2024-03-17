Restructuring at Air India as Tata Group Implements Changes, Over 180 Positions Realigned

As Air India's new parent group the Tata Group works to optimize operations since taking charge earlier this year, more than 180 support staff positions have been impacted according to sources familiar with the changes. The airline confirmed that less than 1% of its large workforce is facing transition as part of a “fitment process” to match roles with current business needs.

Two voluntary retirement packages have been made available to help affected employees move forward. For the small percentage unable to take up these options, roles have been reassessed and some replaced according to an Air India spokesperson. They added contractual obligations are being fulfilled during this streamlining period aimed at boosting efficiency under the airline's “Vihaan.AI” transformation program.

With over 18,000 employees nationwide, Air India has embarked on an ambitious revitalization effort since being acquired by Tata in January 2022 after decades of losses. Reorganizing support functions is one part of building an adaptive structure to support planned network growth in a challenging aviation environment worldwide. While difficult, these changes may help Air India soar to new heights with a right-sized workforce and focus on its core operations.

Only time will tell if these transition steps prove effective for the flag carrier's long-term viability under new management committed to its success. For now, efforts continue to assist all staff through this adjustment period.