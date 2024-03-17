“Shocking But That Is Expected’: Kapil Sibal On J&K Assembly Polls To Be Held After LS Polls

New Delhi, Mar 17: After the announcement by the Election Commission to hold Jammu and Kashmir polls after the Lok Sabha elections, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that it is shocking, but was expected.

“Shocking, but that is expected. They will have no polls in Jammu and Kashmir and what is even more shocking is that Sonam Wangchuk, who is on fast, wants to have ‘district hill status' and they are not even providing that,” Sibal told reporters. (Agencies)