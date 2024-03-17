Search
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

Ed Sheeran has been winning hearts ever since his arrival in .The British singer and songwriter performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on Saturday. The concert, which was a part of his Asia and Europe Tour, saw him sharing the stage with popular Indian artistes like Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. and pictures of Sheeran performing tracks like “Lover” and “2Step” with Diljit and Armaan have gone viral on social media.

At the concert, fans were treated to a memorable surprise when Dosanjh, looking suave in black attire and a red turban, joined Sheeran on stage. The duo mesmerised the audience with a rendition of the hit track “Lover”. This also marked the first time the audience saw Sheeran sing in Punjabi on stage.

