Search
SportsLakshya Sen's hopes of All-England glory come to an end after grueling...
Sports

Lakshya Sen’s hopes of All-England glory come to an end after grueling three-hour battle against Jonatan Christie

By: Northlines

Date:

While Lakshya Sen's exciting run at the prestigious All England Open ended in the semi-final stage, it was certainly not without a fight as the young Indian shuttler went down fighting in an engrossing three-game battle against former No. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. After coming through a string of long, energy-sapping matches in the last two weeks, Sen was perhaps left with little in the tank for the last hurdle as he lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in 68 minutes against the in-form Christie.

Sen had spent nearly two hours on court each in his previous two rounds, outlastingLee Zii Jia and Ng Ka Long Angus in three tight games apiece. The toll wasbeginning to show as he sluggishly started off the first game, struggling to find his rhythm against Christie's net-based game. However, to his credit, the 22-year old Indian shone through with his tremendous fighting spirit and fitness levels as he bounced back to take the second game comfortably.

Sadly for Sen and his legions of fans, the tank appeared to be empty heading into the decider. While he managed to keep fighting, a few loose shots from the tired limbs gave Christie the advantage he needed to close out the match. While the defeat was understandably disappointing, Sen took several positives from his overall performances. He acknowledged that starting matches stronger so as to conserve energy for late stages needs to be an area of focus going forward. Sen seems to be learning with every big event and on the evidence of this run, certainly has the game and mentality to soon break through for major titles.

Previous article
A Confident Woman is the Most Beautiful’: Triptii Dimri Owns Ramp for Shantnu & Nikhil’s Empowering Collection at LFW
Next article
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gautam Gambhir hints at IPL 2024 final date during motivational talk with KKR players

Northlines Northlines -
In his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise...

Will IPL 2024 Second Half be Played in UAE? BCCI Considers Dubai Option Citing India’s Upcoming Elections

Northlines Northlines -
With India's general elections scheduled around the same time...

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on technical adjustments, Rohit Sharma’s guidance powering his resurgence

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav has been on...

Gautam Gambhir backs Mitchell Starc to spearhead KKR to IPL triumph in 2024

Northlines Northlines -
KKR's ploy to secure the World Cup-winning Australian pace...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restructuring at Air India as Tata Group Implements Changes, Over 180...

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

A Confident Woman is the Most Beautiful’: Triptii Dimri Owns Ramp...